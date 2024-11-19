Borrowing of over 200 million euros is necessary

The governor also announced that all state subsidies would be closely scrutinized. In the next five years, 180 to 190 retirements would take place in the state administration. "I can't imagine that we will be able to fill all the positions that become vacant." But structural changes will also have to be made. "We already discussed the goal of budget consolidation intensively during the government negotiations," added Bitschi. The aim must be to get back into the black. "It is a challenging situation. We are both prepared to roll up our sleeves," he assured.