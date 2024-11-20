Vorteilswelt
Accompanying children

Auto Draft

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 13:00

Suddenly your child is ill. If this turns into an inpatient stay in hospital, there is now financial relief for accompanying parents!

If children have to be admitted to hospital in Lower Austria, accompanying parents currently have to pay a cost contribution of 43.40 euros per day. The law currently stipulates that this cost contribution is waived for accompanying persons of infants - if the children are older, the full amount is due.

Schleritzko: "New regulation"
But this is now a thing of the past! "With the new legal basis in Lower Austria, we are ensuring a contemporary accompanying costs model and a regulation with common sense and a sense of proportion," explains Ludwig Schleritzko (ÖVP), the state councillor responsible for the clinics.

Specifically, there will be no reimbursement of costs for accompanying children up to the age of 3. Anyone staying in hospital with children between the ages of 4 and 10 will pay 14.43 euros in future, and 21.70 euros between the ages of 11 and 14. From the age of 14, the current daily rate of 43.40 euros will continue to apply - except for children with life-threatening or chronic illnesses and those in receipt of increased family allowances. In addition, the reimbursement of costs is capped at a maximum of 14 days.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
