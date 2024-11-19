Vienna’s Sisi Museum to be extended by twelve rooms

With a spectacular extension and loving attention to detail, the fascination of Empress Elisabeth will shine in new splendor. The renovation work will not only provide more space, but also a completely new world of experience. On an impressive 2600 square meters, visitors can expect a tour that combines elegance and history. A particular highlight: the new white gold rooms, whose baroque splendor reveals an intimate side of the imperial family. "These rooms are like a window into a world that was previously closed. They tell of the quiet, private side of court life," enthuses Anna Mader-Kratky, Scientific Director of the Schönbrunn Group.