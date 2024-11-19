Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

First look

Vienna’s Sisi Museum to be extended by twelve rooms

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 14:30

Good news: The popular Sisi Museum is being noticeably enlarged. Work is in full swing behind the scenes. Twelve rooms and numerous exhibits will be added once the work is complete. We were able to catch a first glimpse. 

0 Kommentare

With a spectacular extension and loving attention to detail, the fascination of Empress Elisabeth will shine in new splendor. The renovation work will not only provide more space, but also a completely new world of experience. On an impressive 2600 square meters, visitors can expect a tour that combines elegance and history. A particular highlight: the new white gold rooms, whose baroque splendor reveals an intimate side of the imperial family. "These rooms are like a window into a world that was previously closed. They tell of the quiet, private side of court life," enthuses Anna Mader-Kratky, Scientific Director of the Schönbrunn Group.

Private chambers that were previously little known will also be open to the public. (Bild: MANFRED SEIDL KELLERBERGGASSE 5/17 1230 WIEN AUSTRIA)
Private chambers that were previously little known will also be open to the public.
(Bild: MANFRED SEIDL KELLERBERGGASSE 5/17 1230 WIEN AUSTRIA)

Imperial history retold
The heart of the museum remains the legendary collection that makes Empress Elisabeth's life so tangible. Original dresses, accessories and personal items allow visitors to immerse themselves in the dazzling but also tragic world of the monarch. The extension makes it possible to present even more of these precious testimonies - including pieces that were previously hidden away.

Some rooms were previously used by the Federal Chancellery. (Bild: MANFRED SEIDL KELLERBERGGASSE 5/)
Some rooms were previously used by the Federal Chancellery.
(Bild: MANFRED SEIDL KELLERBERGGASSE 5/)

Modernity meets history
The redesign is more than just an architectural project. A new, glass staircase connects the levels of the museum and ensures accessibility, while careful restoration work preserves the historical charm. "It's a balancing act between the past and the future - and that's exactly what makes this project so unique," explains castle governor Reinhold Sahl. With every step you take through the museum, you can feel the Hofburg as a living heritage.

Up to one million visitors flock to the Sisi Museum every year. (Bild: MANFRED SEIDL KELLERBERGGASSE 5/17 1230 WIEN AUSTRIA)
Up to one million visitors flock to the Sisi Museum every year.
(Bild: MANFRED SEIDL KELLERBERGGASSE 5/17 1230 WIEN AUSTRIA)

Focus on comfort for visitors
Not only the exhibits, but also the comfort of visitors is a top priority. A spacious checkroom, additional seating and a newly designed store create a modern and relaxed atmosphere.

A new chapter for the Hofburg
The first construction phase is due to be completed by the end of 2025 while the palace continues to operate - and it is already clear what a visionary project is being created here. The combination of tradition and innovation will once again make the Hofburg a cultural beacon in Vienna. The new Sisi Museum will not only celebrate Empress Elisabeth's legacy, but also create an emotional bridge between past and present. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf