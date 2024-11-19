First look
Vienna’s Sisi Museum to be extended by twelve rooms
Good news: The popular Sisi Museum is being noticeably enlarged. Work is in full swing behind the scenes. Twelve rooms and numerous exhibits will be added once the work is complete. We were able to catch a first glimpse.
With a spectacular extension and loving attention to detail, the fascination of Empress Elisabeth will shine in new splendor. The renovation work will not only provide more space, but also a completely new world of experience. On an impressive 2600 square meters, visitors can expect a tour that combines elegance and history. A particular highlight: the new white gold rooms, whose baroque splendor reveals an intimate side of the imperial family. "These rooms are like a window into a world that was previously closed. They tell of the quiet, private side of court life," enthuses Anna Mader-Kratky, Scientific Director of the Schönbrunn Group.
Imperial history retold
The heart of the museum remains the legendary collection that makes Empress Elisabeth's life so tangible. Original dresses, accessories and personal items allow visitors to immerse themselves in the dazzling but also tragic world of the monarch. The extension makes it possible to present even more of these precious testimonies - including pieces that were previously hidden away.
Modernity meets history
The redesign is more than just an architectural project. A new, glass staircase connects the levels of the museum and ensures accessibility, while careful restoration work preserves the historical charm. "It's a balancing act between the past and the future - and that's exactly what makes this project so unique," explains castle governor Reinhold Sahl. With every step you take through the museum, you can feel the Hofburg as a living heritage.
Focus on comfort for visitors
Not only the exhibits, but also the comfort of visitors is a top priority. A spacious checkroom, additional seating and a newly designed store create a modern and relaxed atmosphere.
A new chapter for the Hofburg
The first construction phase is due to be completed by the end of 2025 while the palace continues to operate - and it is already clear what a visionary project is being created here. The combination of tradition and innovation will once again make the Hofburg a cultural beacon in Vienna. The new Sisi Museum will not only celebrate Empress Elisabeth's legacy, but also create an emotional bridge between past and present.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
