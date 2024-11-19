Great anticipation for Salzburg’s Christmas market

Christmas market chairman Wolfgang Haider is also full of anticipation. Special products are available to mark the 50th anniversary (the market has existed in its current form since 1974): A golden cup has been designed. Because the roots of the market go back to 1491, exactly that many cups were produced. They are only available at the Christmas market at a price of 14.91 euros. There is also a limited edition scented oil, based on the Christmas tree from the previous year. This year's tree - a mighty spruce from Ebenau - bears anniversary stars and 50th symbols.