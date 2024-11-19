Thursday is the start
Great anticipation for Salzburg’s Christmas market
The countdown is on: The 50th Salzburg Christmas Market opens on Thursday (21st) with 96 green huts. In the anniversary year, various specials such as a golden cup, a special organic scented oil or mistletoe branches await at the entrances. A cup of mulled wine or punch costs up to 6.80 euros.
Most of the 96 huts have already been set up: what remains now is the finishing touches. "We're ready to go," says Nikolaus Magnus, a stallholder and farmer from St. Georgen im Attergau. He offers high-quality wooden products - from bowls in all sizes to decorations and Christmas tree ornaments. This is only the second Christmas market season for him. His wish for Advent: "We're hoping for good weather now!"
Gabi Scheidl has been setting up her stand with nativity figures on Domplatz since 1987. Countless small pieces have already been sorted and are just waiting for admirers. "There must be around a thousand of them," she reveals about the figures, small lamps and various other nativity paraphernalia. She looks after the stand together with her 81-year-old mother. "It still gives her great pleasure."
Christmas market chairman Wolfgang Haider is also full of anticipation. Special products are available to mark the 50th anniversary (the market has existed in its current form since 1974): A golden cup has been designed. Because the roots of the market go back to 1491, exactly that many cups were produced. They are only available at the Christmas market at a price of 14.91 euros. There is also a limited edition scented oil, based on the Christmas tree from the previous year. This year's tree - a mighty spruce from Ebenau - bears anniversary stars and 50th symbols.
"Moderate price jumps" for quality from the region
When asked about the prices, Haider refers to the high quality of drinks, food and handmade products. The stallholders all calculate their own prices. Increased prices, especially for energy, are factored in, they say. Haider: "Alcoholic drinks cost between 4.50 and 6.80 euros at our Christmas market this year." Non-alcoholic drinks are available for between 3.50 and 4 euros.
The preparations are enormous every year. We are doing well again this year.
Wolfgang Haider, Obmann Salzburger Christkindlmarkt
Four changes to the stallholders
Men's jewelry is new this year. There was another change in the toy segment. There were also transfers within the stallholder families.
Safety is the top priority
The Christkindlmarkt management promises to attach the greatest importance to security. A security service is permanently on site. The police will also be on increased patrol between the stands.
The Christkindlmarkt, which has recently won awards in various rankings, is also an important economic driver: almost one million visitors stroll through the scent of mulled wine and chestnuts every year. 80 percent of visitors come from the Salzburg suburbs. In addition, around 240,000 overnight stays are generated each season.
The Christmas market opens on Thursday (21st, 10 am) and is open daily until January 1st. There are also more than a hundred traditional and adventure offers such as tower blowing or Krampus runs. If you present a ticket, you get a discount on a day ticket in the Domquartier.
