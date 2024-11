Overtaking maneuver went badly wrong: two injured

A serious traffic accident occurred on the Weilhartlandesstraße L501 at around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday. A 68-year-old female driver from the Braunau district was driving her car from Ostermiething in the direction of Riedersbach. After the Ostermiething area, the driver overtook a truck and trailer in front of her on the Freilandstraße and probably overlooked the oncoming car driven by a 68-year-old driver from the Braunau district.



Car was thrown into the road

The two vehicles collided head-on. As a result of the impact, the driver's vehicle was thrown against the truck trailer and consequently into the adjacent meadow. The driver was injured to an indeterminate degree and was taken to Salzburg University Hospital after receiving first aid at the scene of the accident from the Red Cross. The 68-year-old driver suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident and was also flown to Salzburg University Hospital by the emergency helicopter.