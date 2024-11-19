Jos Verstappen:
“At some point, it takes the fun out of it”
Jos Verstappen doesn't approve of the fact that the Formula 1 calendar is adding more races year after year. "I can say that the number of races in Formula 1 is becoming too much for many drivers, including Max, who has always been very open about it," the father of the three-time world champion made clear.
The drivers had and still have 24 races to complete across the planet this season. Too many, as Jos Verstappen made clear in an interview with his son's official website: "I think this trend takes the fun out of it at some point. When I started, there were only about 16 or 17 races. Now there are 24, and you can see that in the people - including the mechanics, who are constantly on the road."
Hardly home
It is even more intense for Verstappen Junior, the 52-year-old notes. "Max is on the road even more because he also has to sit in the simulator and has obligations to sponsors. You can imagine how often he is away from home," says Jos Verstappen.
At least there is an end in sight for the paddock. After the upcoming races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, the Formula 1 circus will finally go on a well-deserved vacation in December.
