Ambassador Kennedy: “Stony times ahead”

Concerns about US democracy

Kearns Goodwin takes a relaxed view of the existential concerns about US democracy voiced by both sides in the recent presidential election. There have been similar situations several times in history, "but we forget that". In 1860, for example, six southern US states seceded simply because the Republican Abraham Lincoln won the presidential election. Although the USA subsequently paid "a terrible price" in the form of the Civil War with its 600,000 deaths, ultimately not only was the unity of the state restored, but the "original sin" of the United States, slavery, was also eradicated. "We have therefore emerged stronger," emphasized the historian. The situation was similar under Roosevelt's presidency, when the whole of Europe capitulated to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and the entire Western civilization was "in danger".