Inflation stagnates, but prices continue to rise

Restaurant and hotel prices as drivers of inflation

In a year-on-year comparison, the rise in prices for restaurants and hotels by an average of 5.8% was the main driver of inflation and influenced the inflation rate by +0.75 percentage points. Excluding expenditure on restaurants and hotels, inflation would have been 1.1%. Prices for leisure and culture rose by an average of 3.0% year-on-year. This was mainly due to package tours, which were 5.1 percent more expensive in October than a year ago. Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by an average of 2.7 percent year-on-year.