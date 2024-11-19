Rape!
Mette-Marit’s son has been arrested again
Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been arrested again. According to reports in Norwegian newspapers, it is a case of suspected rape.
Marius was reportedly arrested in Olso at 11.12 p.m. on Monday. It is the third arrest since August.
Suspicion of rape against Marius
The allegations are serious: 27-year-old Høiby is suspected of having violated a section of criminal law "concerning sexual intercourse with a person who is unconscious or otherwise unable to resist".
The penalty for rape in Norway is up to ten years.
Not an official member of the royal family
Marius Borg Høiby is the son of Mette-Marit and comes from a previous relationship of Norway's crown princess. Although Crown Prince Haakon's (51) stepson is a member of the royal family, he is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family.
On August 4, the 27-year-old was arrested in Oslo on charges of assault and damage to property and released the following day.
Public statement
In a written statement at the time, Høiby admitted that he had become violent towards his girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment.
Since then, the allegations against Høiby have been expanded to include abuse in close relationships with two other women. The 27-year-old denies this. The police are still investigating the allegations.
