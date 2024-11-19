Vorteilswelt
Rape!

Mette-Marit’s son has been arrested again

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 09:15

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been arrested again. According to reports in Norwegian newspapers, it is a case of suspected rape.

0 Kommentare

Marius was reportedly arrested in Olso at 11.12 p.m. on Monday. It is the third arrest since August. 

Suspicion of rape against Marius
The allegations are serious: 27-year-old Høiby is suspected of having violated a section of criminal law "concerning sexual intercourse with a person who is unconscious or otherwise unable to resist". 

The penalty for rape in Norway is up to ten years.

Not an official member of the royal family
Marius Borg Høiby is the son of Mette-Marit and comes from a previous relationship of Norway's crown princess. Although Crown Prince Haakon's (51) stepson is a member of the royal family, he is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family.

Marius comes from a previous relationship of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
Marius comes from a previous relationship of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
(Bild: APA Pool/Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB)

On August 4, the 27-year-old was arrested in Oslo on charges of assault and damage to property and released the following day.

Public statement
In a written statement at the time, Høiby admitted that he had become violent towards his girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment.

Since then, the allegations against Høiby have been expanded to include abuse in close relationships with two other women. The 27-year-old denies this. The police are still investigating the allegations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

