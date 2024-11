Owetschkin scores twice

Alexander Owetschkin is solo top of the scoring charts after a brace and, 24 hours after scoring a hat-trick, has closed the gap on Wayne Gretzky's all-time goalscoring record. The 39-year-old scored in the Washington Capitals' 6-2 away win over Utah HC to make it 3-1 (12th) and 4-1 (26th/PP) before he was forced to retire injured in the 46th minute after a collision with Utah forward Jack McBain.