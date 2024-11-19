"Krone" commentary
Rangnick explores how far he can go
A "winner's interview" after the setback against Slovenia in the Nations League, the public "attack" against ÖFB boss Klaus Mitterdorfer - but the team boss can still get away with anything ... A commentary by "Krone" team reporter Rainer Bortenschlager:
"Now he is again sounding out how far he can go. He's done that everywhere." Old companions and soccer experts are not surprised. But no one is publicly criticizing Ralf Rangnick. That would be an insult to his majesty. Austria lies at the German's feet, his players love him. The fans anyway. And rightly so. Rangnick has instilled a new self-image in the soccer nation. Nothing seems impossible, his squad often plays with enthusiasm ...
... but his reaction to the bitter, undeserved 1:1 against Slovenia was irritating. Because he actually gave "winner interviews". Hardly a word of disappointment. Everything positive. Rangnick in fight mode. Was it wrong to make the change in the 84th minute? Nobody knows. The fact is that Austria finished second in their group and missed out on direct promotion to the A division of the Nations League. Missed the target. The fact that Austria now have to play in the play-off in March only cost him a cynical comment: "Now we don't have to look for any strange friendly opponents."
If only one of his predecessors had said that!
Two meetings "forgotten"
Oh yes, under Franco Foda, Austria were promoted to the A-League in 2020. And also reached a EURO round of 16. In terms of points average (1.88 to 1.81), the progress is also manageable. Numbers don't lie, but the comparison is still flawed - because Austria naturally plays differently, better and more inspiringly under Rangnick. But results are part of the game.
However, it would be wrong to doubt Rangnick the coach. He himself is also committed to Austria: "My heart is here, with the team and with everyone on the staff." Rangnick will not be put off by the power struggle (it is about more than "just" managing director Bernhard Neuhold) in the ÖFB. Instead, he poured oil on the fire himself. Not internally, but publicly - a no-go. First the incendiary speech last Wednesday. Now he claimed that he had "no relationship" with ÖFB president Klaus Mitterdorfer. There has allegedly been "zero contact" since the presidium meeting at the end of August. Strange.
Rangnick pushes the ÖFB boss in front of him
After all, Rangnick and Mitterdorfer met in Carinthia in September. And on November 5, there was a 90-minute discussion in a Viennese hotel - so that didn't happen for the team boss?
With his attack, Rangnick is publicly pushing the ÖFB boss, in the broadest sense his superior, in front of him. Is he allowed to do that? For the fans, yes. Rangnick is (still) allowed to do anything - as long as he is successful. But not everything is (any longer) in the interests of Austrian soccer.
