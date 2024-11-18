Mega series continues: Cleveland celebrates 15th win

Interview statement costs NBA star 100,000 dollars

Meanwhile, the NBA has fined Hornets pro LaMelo Ball the maximum fine of 100,000 dollars for his choice of words in an interview. The league was reacting to statements made by the 23-year-old following the 115-114 win against the Milwaukee Bucks the day before. Ball had used an "offensive and derogatory" expression, it was said. Ball had said a homophobic word when he was supposed to explain how the opponent's last move had been defended.