NBA

Mega series continues: Cleveland celebrates 15th win

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 11:00

The Cleveland Cavaliers have also won their 15th game of the season in the North American professional basketball league NBA. The team from Ohio celebrated a 128:114 home win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday (local time).

0 Kommentare

The Cavaliers are the first club since the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and only the fourth ever in NBA history to win the first 15 games of a season. The Warriors set the record eight years ago with 24 wins to start the season.

The Cavaliers have a big lead at the top of the Eastern Conference. They are followed in second place by the reigning champions Boston Celtics. It was a completely different story for the Washington Wizards, who lost 104:124 at home to the Detroit Pistons, their eighth defeat in a row.

In the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks caused the Oklahoma City Thunder to suffer their third defeat of the season, even without the injured Luka Doncic. In the 121:119 victory, Doncic's replacement P.J. Washington impressed with 27 points and 17 rebounds, while Kyrie Irving scored 23 points.

Interview statement costs NBA star 100,000 dollars
Meanwhile, the NBA has fined Hornets pro LaMelo Ball the maximum fine of 100,000 dollars for his choice of words in an interview. The league was reacting to statements made by the 23-year-old following the 115-114 win against the Milwaukee Bucks the day before. Ball had used an "offensive and derogatory" expression, it was said. Ball had said a homophobic word when he was supposed to explain how the opponent's last move had been defended.

Ball commented on the situation following the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. "Before we get started, I want to talk about my comment yesterday," he told reporters. "I didn't mean anything by it and I don't want to offend anybody. I love everybody and I don't discriminate," the basketball player said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
