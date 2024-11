Tyrolean (88) fell around ten meters on his e-bike

At around 10.45 a.m., the local man was riding his e-bike along a forest path in the municipality of Weerberg (Schwaz district) in the direction of "Mandlaste". "When the man tried to turn around on the e-bike, he overshot the forest path on the valley side and crashed together with the e-bike over a steep, wooded embankment around 10 meters downhill," according to the police.