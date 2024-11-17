Vorteilswelt
Patrol blocked

UN soldiers in Lebanon come under fire

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 16:59

Soldiers of the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL in Lebanon have once again come under fire. Around 40 shots were fired near Maarakeh in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL announced. The troops had previously been obstructed during their patrol.

At least one person had been armed. However, the soldiers had managed to continue their patrol. About an hour later on Saturday, they were fired upon. This "probably came from non-state actors". No one was injured in the incident.

In recent weeks, soldiers from the observer mission have repeatedly been caught between the fronts in the fighting between the Israeli armed forces and Hezbollah (see video above). The peacekeeping force has been stationed in Lebanon since 1978 and comprises around 10,000 soldiers and civilians. Austria has been participating in the blue helmets in Lebanon with a logistics contingent and 160 to 170 members of the Austrian Armed Forces since 2001.

A firefighter on duty in Beirut (Bild: AFP/APA)
A firefighter on duty in Beirut
(Bild: AFP/APA)
A building and several vehicles were damaged in the attack. (Bild: AP/Bilal Hussein)
A building and several vehicles were damaged in the attack.
(Bild: AP/Bilal Hussein)
Israeli airstrike on Tyre on Saturday (Bild: AP/Mohammed Zaatari)
Israeli airstrike on Tyre on Saturday
(Bild: AP/Mohammed Zaatari)

Lebanese soldier killed
Meanwhile, a Lebanese soldier was killed in an Israeli attack on the south. Three other soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, the army announced on Platform X. The Israeli military had attacked a post in the city.

Lebanese media also unanimously reported an Israeli air strike in Beirut on Sunday. The attack is believed to have been directed against the office of the Baath Party, which is active in several Arab countries, including as the party of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Residents did not take the warning seriously
Clouds of smoke enveloped the streets. Unlike usual, the Israeli military had not issued an evacuation notice for the affected district to help civilians get to safety. According to the Ministry of Health, one person was killed and three others were injured. Residents of an adjacent building had received a warning but had not taken it seriously, it said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
