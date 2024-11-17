Murder of Malcolm X
Daughters of civil rights activist sue FBI and CIA
Almost 60 years after the assassination of US civil rights activist Malcolm X in 1965, his daughters are now taking civil action against the New York police and other authorities. They are demanding compensation of 100 million dollars (just under 950 million euros).
Among other things, the family is making serious allegations against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Secret Service (CIA). The authorities knew about threats against the activist and assassination plans at the time and allowed him to be murdered, according to the US media in the statement of claim.
Want to find out the true circumstances of his death
The authorities were also accused of fraudulent concealment and suppression of facts during the investigation. The plaintiffs want justice for the murder of their father and to find out the true circumstances of his death, said Ilyasah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X's daughters, at a press conference with a team of lawyers. The plaintiffs are demanding compensation of more than 100 million US dollars.
Circumstances of the crime not clear
Malcolm X was shot dead in New York in February 1965 at the age of 39. The assassination took place during a speech by the activist in a ballroom in New York; his pregnant wife was in the audience with their young daughters. Three men were arrested and sentenced to long prison terms, but the circumstances of the crime have not yet been clarified.
Malcom X had long belonged to the radical organization Nation of Islam, but distanced himself from the group a few months before his murder and founded his own organizations. The assassins are said to have been members of the Nation of Islam. There was also speculation about the alleged involvement of the police in the assassination.
Guilty verdicts against two men overturned
After a lengthy investigation, the guilty verdicts against two of the men convicted of the murder of Malcom X were overturned in 2021. Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, who had maintained their innocence, were exonerated due to contradictory testimony and lack of evidence in the original trial.
Khalil Islam spent 20 years in prison after his conviction and died in 2009. Aziz was released from prison in 1985. The city of New York and the state of the same name paid millions in compensation in 2022 after the convictions were overturned. The third convict, who had not denied the crime, was released from prison on parole in 2010.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
