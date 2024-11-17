New personnel offensive
Styrian police force sees record growth
There have never been so many applications for the police service in Styria, and recruitment and overall staffing levels are also at record levels. This is due to the intensified personnel offensive this year following criticism from the population and politicians.
In its review of the past year, the Provincial Police Directorate speaks of a "future-oriented compensation of departures". In total, there are around 4600 people working in the police service across the province, with around 300 new recruits in the last four years alone. In the past ten years, exactly 670 new recruits have joined the force - both in law enforcement and in administration.
Twice as many new recruits as two years ago
Age-related departures are compensated for by timely admissions, the police emphasize. The nationwide recruitment drive is ensuring a lively influx at the reception centers: two years ago, around 850 people applied for the service in Styria, this year the number is likely to be almost twice as high at around 1500.
The next generation is already in the starting blocks: In December, 56 more police trainees will start their training in Styria. This brings the number of new recruits this year alone to around 300. In total, more than 600 prospective police officers are currently completing their training in our province - another new record.
Where there is a particularly large influx
Throughout Styria, 190 young police officers were accepted into regular service this year, which is a significant increase on the 147 people who joined last year. In addition to the Graz and Leoben municipal police departments, the largest increases were recorded in the districts of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag and Liezen. It was precisely these areas that were the subject of sharp criticism from the SPÖ in the summer, according to which dozens of posts had not been filled and the record number of new police officers was "completely wrongly" distributed across the province.
Higher starting salaries, driving license and climate ticket
"The personnel offensive has been consistently implemented in Styria over the last two years," says Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). "The path we have taken will also be continued in the coming year." The Provincial Police Directorate particularly emphasizes the "attractive recruiting measures" with the "I can do it" campaign. Special incentives include simplified and target group-oriented information and application procedures, the increased starting salary, which rises to around 3010 euros gross in the second year, the assumption of the costs for a class B driving license and the climate ticket, which is available free of charge on top.
