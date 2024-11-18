Major Telfer care project in the bag

144 modern care beds in an energy-efficient home

The construction work will be carried out in two phases. Firstly, the western wing will be demolished and rebuilt by the end of 2027, followed by the renovation of the central wing by November 2029. A total of 144 modern care places will be created, which is just 19 more than at present. Cornelia Hagele, State Councillor for Health, explained the background: "In accordance with the care structure plan, we will of course try to massively expand assisted living and day care." She also brought some encouraging news on the subject of staff shortages: There are currently over 2000 future nursing staff in training.