New building for 53 million euros
Major Telfer care project in the bag
The Telfs retirement home association and Lebenshilfe Tirol are working together on a 53 million euro project: the Wiesenweg care home in Telf, which dates back to the 1970s, is being rebuilt. Probably at the limit of what is feasible for the ten municipalities in the association.
The "Altenwohnheim Telfs" care association, with its ten member municipalities, is one of the largest in Tyrol. Its plans for the future are probably also among the largest and most expensive. Recently, they are not just plans: the financing of the new Wiesenweg nursing home has been finalized, even though the calculated investment of 53 million euros may have caused some people to take a deep breath in times of tight budgets.
Lebenshilfe contributes 8 million euros
But it's no use. The home in the center of Telfs - one of three in the association - with its 125 care places dates back to the 1970s and is no longer up to date with its double rooms. The special thing about the project is the partnership with Lebenshilfe Tirol. It is currently located right next to the retirement home and can also look forward to new premises. The partnership in the form of a condominium association is contributing 8 million euros.
"The joint project enables optimal use of resources and the joint operation of infrastructure such as the laundry, central kitchen or home café," explained Wilfried Pleger, association manager of Lebenshilfe Tirol, in the presence of almost all project partners at the very site where the major construction project will begin next year.
In accordance with the care structure plan, we will of course try to massively expand assisted living and day care.
Cornelia Hagele
Bild: Christof Birbaumer/Kronen Zeitung
144 modern care beds in an energy-efficient home
The construction work will be carried out in two phases. Firstly, the western wing will be demolished and rebuilt by the end of 2027, followed by the renovation of the central wing by November 2029. A total of 144 modern care places will be created, which is just 19 more than at present. Cornelia Hagele, State Councillor for Health, explained the background: "In accordance with the care structure plan, we will of course try to massively expand assisted living and day care." She also brought some encouraging news on the subject of staff shortages: There are currently over 2000 future nursing staff in training.
"The building will be constructed according to the passive house standard, with extensive use of photovoltaic systems and geothermal energy for heating and cooling technology," added home director Matthias Kaufmann, who also assured that operations would of course also be guaranteed during the construction phase. Association Chairman Christian Härting emphasized that the contributions from the municipalities will remain stable in the coming years and can therefore be planned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.