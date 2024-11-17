A rollercoaster ride that is not over yet

Right of way for Hofer

He will no longer be at the helm in the state elections in January, but Norbert Hofer will be. For him, this is the right decision: "With his conciliatory, helpful and engaging manner, Norbert Hofer is the man who wants to shape Burgenland not as a ruler, but as a captain of togetherness." However, Tschürtz's political career is far from over: he is in second place on the state list, just behind Hofer.