Viennese of the week
Vocational school teacher takes the sweetest title
For some it is a vice, many others love it: chocolate. Johannes Warmuth is one of them. After all, well-tempered chocolate is his great passion. And as a chocolatier, he regularly proves it.
The Carinthian-born chocolatier has now won the "World Chocolate Masters" and can call himself Chocolate Master of Central Europe. The "World Chocolate Masters" is one of the most prestigious chocolate competitions in the world, where top chocolatiers from a total of 18 regions showcase their skills. The 38-year-old was inspired by Schönbrunn Zoo and the chameleon enclosure there.
With creative interpretations and the utmost precision, Warmuth prevailed against the strong competition in a three-day competition. "What many people don't know is that the preparations took six months. From the planning to the production of special molds."
In any case, the journey for our Wiener of the Week now continues. In 2026, Warmuth will represent Austria and Germany in the final of the World Chocolate Masters and present his chocolate art to a global audience. We already wish him every success! Christoph Engelmaier
