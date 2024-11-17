Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Viennese of the week

Vocational school teacher takes the sweetest title

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 11:00

For some it is a vice, many others love it: chocolate. Johannes Warmuth is one of them. After all, well-tempered chocolate is his great passion. And as a chocolatier, he regularly proves it.

0 Kommentare

The Carinthian-born chocolatier has now won the "World Chocolate Masters" and can call himself Chocolate Master of Central Europe. The "World Chocolate Masters" is one of the most prestigious chocolate competitions in the world, where top chocolatiers from a total of 18 regions showcase their skills. The 38-year-old was inspired by Schönbrunn Zoo and the chameleon enclosure there.

Warmuth created the "Schönbrunn Hazelnutkiss", a puzzle cake with six interlocking pieces. The innovative creation was crowned by a chocolate plate with a bronze-look chameleon. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Chocolate Akademie Köln, Im Mediapark 8a, 50670 Köln, Deutschland / OTS)
Warmuth created the "Schönbrunn Hazelnutkiss", a puzzle cake with six interlocking pieces. The innovative creation was crowned by a chocolate plate with a bronze-look chameleon.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Chocolate Akademie Köln, Im Mediapark 8a, 50670 Köln, Deutschland / OTS)

With creative interpretations and the utmost precision, Warmuth prevailed against the strong competition in a three-day competition. "What many people don't know is that the preparations took six months. From the planning to the production of special molds."

In any case, the journey for our Wiener of the Week now continues. In 2026, Warmuth will represent Austria and Germany in the final of the World Chocolate Masters and present his chocolate art to a global audience. We already wish him every success! Christoph Engelmaier

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf