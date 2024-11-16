This has never happened before!
Donald Trump makes 27-year-old his press spokeswoman
Donald Trump wants to appoint his campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt as White House spokeswoman. The 27-year-old is "smart, tough and has proven to be an extremely effective communicator", he said on Friday.
"I have the utmost confidence that she will excel at the podium and help deliver our message to the American people," Trump said of Leavitt.
Passionate defense of Trump
Leavitt, a native of New Hampshire, served as deputy press secretary in the second half of Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021. She joined Trump's 2024 campaign and was the chief spokesperson for the transition team.
The 27-year-old is known for her passionate defense of Trump in interviews and her uncompromising style, explained Trump's advisors.
No press spokesperson has ever been as young as her
Leavitt will be the youngest person in US history to take up the post of White House Press Secretary. The youngest press secretary to date was Ron Ziegler, who was appointed by President Richard Nixon in 1969 at the age of 29.
Since his victory in the presidential election the previous week, Trump has already announced the majority of the office holders in his future cabinet. Trump has not yet nominated the heads of the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Commerce and the Department of Education, which he wants to abolish. The head of the FBI has also yet to be appointed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
