“Manon” touches everyone in her misery!

Jules Massenet's "Manon" with Anna Netrebko had its State Opera premiere in 2007 in Andrei Serban's once charming, now somewhat sloppy production. Now the internationally sought-after Russian Kristina Mkhitaryan has made her debut in this role. A powerfully luminous soprano with a slightly darkened mid-range and high notes. She expertly portrays the transformation of the naïve, life-hungry girl into a sophisticated courtesan. Her fight for Des Grieux's lover in the church of Saint-Sulpice is impressive; her arrest, misery and death are moving.