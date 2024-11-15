Eurofighter on the ground
All of Austria’s airspace unprotected for days
The Austrian Armed Forces have broken a taboo: since Friday afternoon, anyone can theoretically do whatever they want in the skies over Austria. The Eurofighter fleet has not been operational for days. Although the planes are intact.
On Friday, the "Krone" newspaper stumbled across five short, garbled lines that reveal profound problems in Austria's military national defense: The NOTAMs, the daily updated, public flight information for all pilots worldwide, currently state that there have been no military flight operations in Zeltweg since midday on Friday.
This means that no Eurofighter alert take-offs are possible at the country's only jet base. These should actually be on standby every day of the year to be able to take off within minutes in the event of unknown aircraft in the airspace or loss of communication. Missions of this kind occur around 50 times a year
Unidentified aircraft cannot be identified
This weekend, for the first time in more than 50 years, not a single Eurofighter was on standby for several days. Normal operations are due to resume tomorrow, Monday. If an unknown aircraft enters our airspace before then, it can circle unhindered over Austria. After all, the flight-free period at the weekend was used until midday on Saturday to carry out maintenance work on the runway's cable interception system.
But there are likely to be more weekends to come when airspace surveillance is suspended: An unofficial inquiry to the responsible authorities revealed that there is likely to be another shortage around Christmas time. There would be enough aircraft and pilots available in Zeltweg. But there are no longer enough employees in the flight operations services - especially air traffic controllers and firefighters - to keep the military airfield operational on a daily basis. Retirements and other departures had contributed to an increasing amount of overtime, it was said. The problem was known, but had been delayed for years.
Particularly explosive: according to "Krone" information, the Eurofighters intended for emergency take-offs had already been decommissioned on a daily basis in the past in order to accumulate overtime for major events such as "Airpower". In an emergency, no jet would have taken off.
No trace of "round-the-clock" monitoring
This differs greatly from the current build-up plans of the Ministry of Defense. With 17 billion euros more in the budget, new jet trainers were to be purchased for the Linz-Hörsching site in order to relieve the Eurofighter. And to increase active airspace surveillance to 24-hour operation, seven days a week. So far, none of this has happened. The purchase of the new jets has been failing for almost a year due to internal review processes in the ministry, and the "round-the-clock" surveillance has become part-time air policing.
Experts agree that the original trigger for the overstretching of the Zeltweg site was the decision to turn away from Linz-Hörsching as a second jet base. When the Saab 105 fleet stationed there was mothballed almost five years ago, the entire burden of active airspace surveillance was transferred to Zeltweg. With a decreasing number of personnel.
Celebrity pilot no longer in the Eurofighter cockpit
The glaring personnel shortage is also reflected in a well-hidden flaw that the air force is struggling with: the prominent Eurofighter pilot and social media star Patrick "Beauty" Wöss (see picture above), who only three weeks ago gave interviews on ORF as a testimonial for the fighter jet fleet, is no longer a Eurofighter pilot. He has been flying cargo for a German airline since the summer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
