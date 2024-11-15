All of Austria’s airspace unprotected for days

But there are likely to be more weekends to come when airspace surveillance is suspended: An unofficial inquiry to the responsible authorities revealed that there is likely to be another shortage around Christmas time. There would be enough aircraft and pilots available in Zeltweg. But there are no longer enough employees in the flight operations services - especially air traffic controllers and firefighters - to keep the military airfield operational on a daily basis. Retirements and other departures had contributed to an increasing amount of overtime, it was said. The problem was known, but had been delayed for years.