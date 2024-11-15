Trump celebrates lavish victory night at Mar-a-Lago

Kennedy will head the Department of Health and Human Services, which is supposed to protect US citizens from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides and harmful pharmaceutical products.

Highly controversial personnel decisions

Kennedy's nomination is one in a series of controversial personnel decisions by Trump, who has presented a number of candidates for important ministerial posts in recent days whose suitability appears questionable. The 70-year-old scion of the famous Kennedy dynasty has made headlines in the past with abstruse claims and stories.