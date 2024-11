Jackal pack detected in Eastern Styria

According to EU directives, the golden jackal may be hunted if its conservation status is "favorable" - this is the case in Styria. The hunting season is set from October 1 to March 15. Since it came into force in the 20/21 hunting season, a total of 86 specimens have been shot. "As efficient predators, golden jackals also hunt in packs, which makes things tight for some species. Targeted hunting can prevent excessive local concentrations," says Provincial Hunting Master Franz Mayr-Melnhof-Saurau.