It could hardly be hotter!
Kardashian packs curves into “lustful lingerie”
For a collaboration between her brand Skims and the Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian didn't have to ask twice to let her hair down. Much to the delight of her fans!
If that's not a hot surprise! With the collaboration between Skims and Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian has once again pulled off a fashion coup, which of course has to be celebrated with a particularly erotic campaign.
Kim designed "lustful lingerie"
In the style of the old Italian film classics, the reality TV beauty herself took off her clothes and presented herself in the sexy designs that were created together with the Italian luxury label.
Among other things, fans can look forward to seeing Kim in "lustful lingerie", as the Skims founder herself calls it.
For the campaign photos and clips, she posed in sexy leo underwear, bra and panties in white or a transparent bodysuit with hold-up stockings, among other things. Of course, all the pieces perfectly show off the 44-year-old's exciting curves.
Got Kourtney in front of the camera
Kim's older sister Kourtney is also part of the campaign, although she is keeping a little more under wraps than the mother-of-four.
The collection combines "the Italian lifestyle of Dolce & Gabbana with the characteristic comfort and solutions of Skims and offers a unique selection of sensual, body-hugging looks that radiate confidence and allure", Kim said of her creations.
Collection dedicated
Incidentally, this is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has worked with the Italian designer duo. Last year, the fashion designers were inspired by the reality TV queen for their spring/summer collection and made plenty of headlines.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.