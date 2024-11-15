Kvarner Region
An oasis for health
Kvarner, a region known for its combination of mountains and sea, is one of the leading destinations for health tourism in Croatia. Appreciated for its clean air, mild climate and rich tradition of health care, this area is ideal for those seeking relaxation, disease prevention and first-class medical care.
The Opatija Riviera, with its long history of health tourism, is one of the most famous places in Kvarner. Already at the end of the 19th century it became a popular destination due to its healing air and the benefits of the sea. Today, Opatija offers modern wellness centers and specialized treatments, from rehabilitation to detoxification, combined with luxurious hotel offers. Not far away, the Crikvenica-Vinodol Riviera is also known for its health programs, especially those aimed at treating respiratory diseases. The beneficial sea air and microclimate make this region ideal for anyone who wants to strengthen their respiratory system.
Enjoy the mountain and island air
An indispensable part of health tourism in Kvarner are also its islands. Lošinj, known as the "island of vitality", offers aromatherapy programmes based on local plants, and its pure nature and fresh air help to revitalize the body. The island of Cres, with its untouched nature, offers ideal conditions for those seeking peace, tranquillity and detoxification in a natural environment. Krk offers a variety of wellness programs, and its Mediterranean climate and natural resources, such as healing mud, are used in many therapies for body and mind. The island of Rab, whose nickname is "the happy island", also enchants with its hiking trails, including the Premužić Trail No. 1 and 2 and the Rab-Maman Trail.
Inland, Gorski Kotar attracts visitors who want to enjoy the fresh mountain air and tranquillity. This destination, with its dense forests and clean air, offers the perfect environment for strengthening the immune system and recovering from stress. On the other hand, Riječki Prsten, with numerous modern clinics and hospitals, has developed into a center for medical innovation and health services. Rijeka and the surrounding areas offer a combination of first-class medical care and beautiful surroundings that promote good health.
Culinary highlights
Visitors to the Kvarner region and its islands can also expect a veritable explosion of taste buds here. This is why this region on the north-west coast can also call itself a "European Region of Gastronomy" in 2026. The "European Regions of Gastronomy" award is presented to European regions that stand out for their culinary diversity and quality. The selection criteria include the sustainable development of the region, the promotion of regional products and traditional preparation methods as well as cooperation with local producers and restaurateurs.
With its diverse offer, Kvarner successfully combines natural beauty, health programs and modern medicine, creating the ideal destination for all those who want to improve their health, relax and recharge their batteries. Whether you are looking for specialized medical care, wellness treatments or simply peace and quiet in a natural environment, Kvarner offers everything needed for a holistic approach to health and relaxation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
