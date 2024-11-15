An oasis for health

Enjoy the mountain and island air

An indispensable part of health tourism in Kvarner are also its islands. Lošinj, known as the "island of vitality", offers aromatherapy programmes based on local plants, and its pure nature and fresh air help to revitalize the body. The island of Cres, with its untouched nature, offers ideal conditions for those seeking peace, tranquillity and detoxification in a natural environment. Krk offers a variety of wellness programs, and its Mediterranean climate and natural resources, such as healing mud, are used in many therapies for body and mind. The island of Rab, whose nickname is "the happy island", also enchants with its hiking trails, including the Premužić Trail No. 1 and 2 and the Rab-Maman Trail.