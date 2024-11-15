Why Melania refused to meet with Jill Biden

Melania apparently does not want to move into the White House

Melania apparently still has little interest in her husband's political ambitions. During Trump's first term in office, for example, she caused consternation when she took six months before moving into the White House - and even now, US media outlets are quoting circles saying that Melania has no plans to relocate there. CNN, for example, reported that it is assumed that Melania will prefer to spend her time in New York City, Palm Beach and Florida.