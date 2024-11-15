After the first snow comes a change in the weather

Sunny in the mountains

"We can expect calm, high-pressure weather throughout the weekend. There will be a lot of fog again in the lowlands. But it will be bright and beautiful in the mountains and even at 1500 to 2000 meters there will be plus degrees again, it will be up to 15 degrees warmer compared to Thursday," predicts the weather expert. As a result, the ski resorts will no longer be able to use their snow cannons.