Without a sausage stand
Why “Emperor Franz” can laugh despite being banned
The Christmas market in the Volksgarten opens its doors on November 23. The royal sausage stand with cult status, "Kaiser Franz" Wohlmuth and his Hexenhäusl will be absent this year. However, the busy restaurateur will be offering a contrasting Advent program at his "castle".
When the Christmas market opens its doors in Linz's Volksgarten on November 23 - see left - fans of the rustic Hexenhäusl will have to be strong, as reported.
Because, according to the city council, the royal sausage stall with cult status, "Kaiser Franz" Wohlmuth, had repeatedly ignored the regulations protecting green spaces in the previous year, his Hexenhäusl was banned. "I no longer fitted in with their concept for a number of reasons that I found flimsy. It's just funny that the people in charge didn't mind the same things with others," Wohlmuth looks wistfully towards the Volksgarten.
Space was reallocated
Especially as the area on which he is said to have caused immense damage to the land with his hut has not been spared, but has been re-allocated. Where there is a crying eye, there is also a laughing eye: Wohlmuth has more than enough to do with his new "castle" - he took over the former Hexenpfandl in Rubensstraße on the city limits of Traun in July.
25 meter long curling rink
"It's going great, we're already having our first Christmas parties soon." Another highlight for the busy Kaiser: "From 22 November, I will have a 25-metre-long curling rink next to my snack bar, which can be reserved."
