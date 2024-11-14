Kennedy nominated
Trump makes anti-vaccination campaigner health minister
The sparrows were already whistling it from the rooftops, now it's a done deal. The future US President Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (70), an anti-vaccination campaigner, as Secretary of Health.
He will put "the best minds", including Kennedy, in charge of improving children's health, Trump declared during the election campaign - and has already hinted at Kennedy's nomination.
"For far too long, Americans have been crushed by the food industrial complex and drug companies that have engaged in deception, misinformation and disinformation when it comes to public health," Trump explained his decision via the short messaging service X (formerly Twitter).
The safety and health of all Americans is the most important responsibility of any administration, and the Department of Health and Human Services will play an important role in "ensuring that everyone is protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming health crisis in this country," the president-elect continued.
Kennedy has been a believer in conspiracy theories on the subject of health - for example, he has repeatedly claimed that the coronavirus vaccination is a "military project":
Trump makes big promises
His goal was to halve the number of cases of cancer and depression as well as suicides among children within four years, as he trumpeted during the election campaign. However, Trump did not say at the time how this would be achieved.
Kennedy withdrew in favor of Trump
Kennedy initially ran as an independent candidate in the presidential election - but then withdrew his candidacy, which was already hopeless, and switched to the Trump camp, which he could otherwise have cost valuable votes.
He comes from the prominent Kennedy family and was a Democrat for decades - but then increasingly distanced himself from the party. The avowed anti-vaccinationist is frequently criticized not only by Democrats but also by members of his family for spreading conspiracy theories and having contacts with far-right politicians.
