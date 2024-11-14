Debate in the state parliament
Provincial holdings remain in the spotlight
Politicians as supervisory board members in companies owned by the province of Upper Austria. The Neos party is calling for an end to this practice, while the ÖVP opposes it. Nevertheless, the parties will have to engage in an intensive discussion about this.
Should representatives of the Upper Austrian state government sit on the supervisory boards of companies owned by the state of Upper Austria? "No", says Neos party leader Felix Eypeltauer, who - despite being absent due to illness - triggered a discussion on the issue at the provincial parliament meeting on Thursday. Green Party leader Severin Mayr said that it was necessary to look at where there were conflicts of interest and areas of tension: "We have to ask ourselves how the best possible control can be guaranteed."
Energie AG, cable car holding company, thermal spa holding company
Status quo in Upper Austria: The members of the provincial government influence the operational management of provincial companies, they must also control the management of Energie AG, Seilbahnholding, Thermenholding and Co. as supervisory board members and even chairmen. Neos politician Eypeltauer sees a conflict of interest here and supports the Linz ÖVP leader Martin Hajart, who put an end to this situation for himself and resigned from his positions on supervisory boards.
In parliament, Mayr cited Markus Achleitner as an extreme example. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Energie AG and is also the provincial councillor responsible for energy. According to Mayr, the ÖVP politician is also responsible for the state's shareholdings and is the authorized owner representative. So a lot of responsibility at different levels lies with one person. Mayr says slightly mockingly: "I assume that Achleitner changes his hat more often at an average meeting of the Supervisory Board of Energie AG than Georg Dornauer does on a hunting trip." The issue will be discussed further in a committee.
A side note: the Neos made a first at this meeting, as their parliamentary group was completely absent. Like Eypeltauer, MP Julia Bammer also sent her apologies. The pink chairs therefore remained empty. This has never happened before.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.