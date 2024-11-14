Provincial holdings remain in the spotlight

In parliament, Mayr cited Markus Achleitner as an extreme example. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Energie AG and is also the provincial councillor responsible for energy. According to Mayr, the ÖVP politician is also responsible for the state's shareholdings and is the authorized owner representative. So a lot of responsibility at different levels lies with one person. Mayr says slightly mockingly: "I assume that Achleitner changes his hat more often at an average meeting of the Supervisory Board of Energie AG than Georg Dornauer does on a hunting trip." The issue will be discussed further in a committee.