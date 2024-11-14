Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Helpers in action

Michael celebrates victory in his last match

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 17:00

He was allowed to watch one last live match of his favorite team Rapid from the VIP lounge. A heartfelt wish came true for Michael from Upper Austria, who was terminally ill, and two players took extra time before Michael was allowed to watch his Rapid team win.

0 Kommentare

Michael received the devastating diagnosis a few months ago, and there is no longer any hope of recovery or salvation. The pain is unbearable. But he still had one last wish, his partner knew about it and called the "Rolling Angels" for help.

They agreed immediately
"Our organizer picked up the phone and within a few minutes, as always, we had confirmation from SK Rapid that we could come to this match," said the wish-fulfillers, delighted with the cooperation.

Stars dropped by
In hospital, the carers prepared their protégé for the trip and, together with his partner, they set off for Vienna. Michael (59) was welcomed like a VIP and taken to his lounge, which was available free of charge exclusively for the guest of honor. Strikers Beljo and Wurmbrand as well as record player Steffen Hofmann stopped by and signed autographs.

Priceless memories
Then Michael was able to watch his Rapid team and celebrate the 2:0 victory. Tired but overjoyed, he returned to Upper Austria. With priceless memories in his luggage that make fate easier to bear.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf