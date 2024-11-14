Helpers in action
Michael celebrates victory in his last match
He was allowed to watch one last live match of his favorite team Rapid from the VIP lounge. A heartfelt wish came true for Michael from Upper Austria, who was terminally ill, and two players took extra time before Michael was allowed to watch his Rapid team win.
Michael received the devastating diagnosis a few months ago, and there is no longer any hope of recovery or salvation. The pain is unbearable. But he still had one last wish, his partner knew about it and called the "Rolling Angels" for help.
They agreed immediately
"Our organizer picked up the phone and within a few minutes, as always, we had confirmation from SK Rapid that we could come to this match," said the wish-fulfillers, delighted with the cooperation.
Stars dropped by
In hospital, the carers prepared their protégé for the trip and, together with his partner, they set off for Vienna. Michael (59) was welcomed like a VIP and taken to his lounge, which was available free of charge exclusively for the guest of honor. Strikers Beljo and Wurmbrand as well as record player Steffen Hofmann stopped by and signed autographs.
Priceless memories
Then Michael was able to watch his Rapid team and celebrate the 2:0 victory. Tired but overjoyed, he returned to Upper Austria. With priceless memories in his luggage that make fate easier to bear.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
