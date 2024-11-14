Event arena for Vienna, but now for real

OVG wants to "observe further events with interest"

According to their own statements, neither Hanke nor Gollowitzer have a stomach ache when they look to Milan. There, Eventim is about to open the first arena ever to be built entirely on its own - with considerable construction problems and additional costs for the city. These were only caused by delays in approvals, says Schulenberg. Under these circumstances, OVG intends to "observe further events with interest" and has informed Vienna that it is "still prepared to implement this important project".