Where are you saving this Christmas?

Inflation in the stores is curbing Austrians' desire to spend. A third of those surveyed plan to spend significantly less on presents, and Christmas dinner is also likely to be more modest for many. Most people's budget for presents is between 100 and 499 euros. But it's not just gifts that are being cut back on - the willingness to donate is also suffering: More than half of those surveyed said that they would be foregoing donations this year.