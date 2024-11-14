Forum
Where are you saving this Christmas?
Christmas is approaching, but persistently high prices mean that many of us will have to watch our wallets this year. According to surveys, more and more people are looking to save on gifts and holiday preparations. How is inflation affecting your Christmas? Join the discussion in the comments!
Inflation in the stores is curbing Austrians' desire to spend. A third of those surveyed plan to spend significantly less on presents, and Christmas dinner is also likely to be more modest for many. Most people's budget for presents is between 100 and 499 euros. But it's not just gifts that are being cut back on - the willingness to donate is also suffering: More than half of those surveyed said that they would be foregoing donations this year.
What about your Christmas - will you have to do without anything this year? How much are you planning to spend on presents? In which areas around the festive season do you definitely not want to cut back? Share your thoughts with us and the community in the comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
