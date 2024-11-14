Graz debate about expenses
Municipal council debates disposable funds
After the expenses list of the former deputy mayor of Graz, Mario Eustacchio, was made public, the municipal council is to create new, precise regulations for the use of this money on Thursday morning. The debate mainly revolved around the FPÖ's financial affair - and became increasingly heated.
450 euros for carnival costumes, bookings for skiing in Charmonix and a wedding present for Mario Kunasek: the "Krone" newspaper uncovered what was on Mario Eustacchio's list of expenses and what has now led to a special session of the Graz municipal council. The bigger question being debated was: do city councillors need discretionary funds that can be used freely?
Eustacchio is aggressive
Even before Mayor Elke Kahr could call the first item on the agenda, she interrupted Mario Eustacchio, who was taking part in the debate as an independent municipal councillor: "On a point of order," he said. This municipal council meeting is being recorded: "I would like to point out that incriminating statements can also be made." He would strive for respectful interaction and called on his colleagues to do the same.
"Abolish disposable funds"
Philipp Pointner from the Neos party called for the general abolition of discretionary funds. "The financial scandal (of the FPÖ, note) hovers like a dark cloud over the municipal council period, which is why I think today's meeting is important." It is about how taxpayers' money is controlled in the city. "Perhaps we can take a step in the right direction today."
Pointner thanked KFG municipal councillor Alexis Pascuttini for his "tireless educational work": it had not yet happened with today's municipal council. They want "constructive critical control and transparency", which includes the "abolition of discretionary funds", or as he also called it: "Trantscherlgeld".
Discretionary funds are a relic from other times for "political dinosaurs". Expenses such as hospitality could be settled via the club. "I am glad that we Neos transparently report every sausage roll we buy as a snack for the meeting on our homepage." The abolition of "uncontrollable funds" was "owed to the people of Graz".
1.1 million euros in costs
Sahar Mohsenzada (KPÖ) reported: 50,000 euros are currently available for the mayor, 34,000 for the deputy mayor and 20,000 for each city councillor. In Graz, these funds are relatively high. After the Court of Audit report, an internal audit had already been suggested in order to carry out random checks on the discretionary funds - but this did not happen due to time constraints. Mohsenzada suggested that an audit by the City Court of Audit would be more effective.
Her proposal: The finance department should be instructed to draw up proposals. The municipal council should deliberate on the use of the funds.
Deputy Mayor Eustacchio used his funds as entertainment funds.
Sahar Mohsenzada, KPÖ
The Neos introduced an amendment: "We demand the abolition of discretionary funds." A new directive must be "as transparent as a pasta sieve". Pointner also proposed halving club funding. 1.1 million euros in one period made up the total amount of funds, he calculated: "We can use that better for education."
"It's about a moral image"
"Enlightener" Pascuttini stepped up to the lectern. "Mario Eustacchio, I'm on your side and will exonerate you," he began. "It's about shamelessness, it's about excesses, it's about a moral image." He is not an accuser, but people are allowed to make a moral judgment.
"The financial scandal has so many levels. Above all, it is a judicial scandal." He reviewed the scandal. "How stupid are you taking us for, Mr. Eustacchio?" In addition to the criminal law, there is also the moral component: "They have enriched themselves with party money and taxpayers' money, that is a fact." He listed the expenses: 4000 euros for a silver box at the Vienna Academic Ball, a few hundred for a foundation party. Photo albums, celebrations, gifts.
Claudia Schönbacher, also from the KFG, began by referring to the FPÖ affair: "We have been standing alone for three years and have been ridiculed - but not outside by the citizens." What is needed is a fixed annual audit of the funds available and disclosure of their use.
Greens for more control
Green municipal councillor Gerhard Hackenberger argued that not everyone who has discretionary funds is a criminal. The money is owed to a function. "You can also eliminate shoplifting by not letting anyone into the store", but that would certainly not make sense.
Anna Hopper, head of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), did not want to "advertise for elections", but rather seek consensus in order to "decide on something permanent". The ÖVP would "prefer that there are funds available". They stand "for clear rules".
Daniela Schlüsselberger from the SPÖ defended herself against "the general condemnation of politics". But we must learn from the affair.
Eustacchio defends himself
Eustacchio also spoke out again: "It just so happens that there is a special session ten days before the state elections." Due to "anonymous accusations", "material is being sought against him", including from "media acting in an inquisitorial manner". The assessment of his expenses was subjective and without knowing the background. Apples and oranges had been compared, namely FPÖ funds and FPÖ money. The skiing vacation in Charmonix had not been paid for from municipal funds, but from other funds.
Eustacchio quoted from a "new expert opinion": "The expert's final sentence: Overall, it can therefore be assumed that the funds available to Eustacchio were used as intended."
Pascuttini responded sharply and polemically: "If you're only here because you need the money, then I'll make you an offer: resign your office and I'll pay you privately!"
Pointner's amendment was rejected and the KPÖ's motion was adopted by a large majority.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.