How to get more out of your smartphone battery in the cold

It's not just a feeling: batteries in smartphones and other electronics often work below their ideal operating temperature in winter and don't last as long as in mild weather. The reason for this is quickly explained: the age of solid-state batteries has not yet dawned and most devices - especially smartphones - contain lithium-ion batteries with liquid electrolyte. Although this does not freeze immediately, it does become more viscous in the cold - and also loses power. The phenomenon begins when the thermometer climbs below ten degrees and intensifies at sub-zero temperatures. In the worst case, frost can even cause permanent damage. Krone+ reveals how to prevent this from happening - even with in-ears or smartwatches.