Before the boycott

This is how Real received the Ballon d’Or result

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 22:16

Real Madrid boycotted this year's Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris shortly before the gala because Rodri - and not Vinicius Junior - was voted best player of the season. But how did the Spaniards know the result of the vote? Yes, there is said to have been a mole!

0 Kommentare

At least that's what the Spanish platform "Relevo" is now reporting. Of all people, an employee of the French sports magazine "France Football", which is responsible for awarding and organizing the Ballon d'Or, is said to have leaked the result to a Real player. 

Real president Florentino Pérez (Bild: APA/AFP/Pierre-Philippe MARCOU)
Real president Florentino Pérez
(Bild: APA/AFP/Pierre-Philippe MARCOU)

Based on the insider information, President Florentino Pérez is said to have decided that Real Madrid would boycott the prestigious event as a whole. Real's own TV station also canceled the planned five-hour special Ballon d'Or broadcast. And this despite the fact that Carlo Ancelotti was even voted best coach of the season. But the Italian also stayed away from the gala.

Who got the inside information?
Relevo does not reveal which Real player received the information. What is certain, however, is that the Whites, as reigning Champions League winners, did not feel appropriately valued. 

"It's clear that Real Madrid is not respected at the Ballon d'Or. And Real Madrid will not go anywhere where it is not respected", the club said in a statement. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

