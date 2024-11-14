New wave of bands
Linkin Park at the start of Nova Rock 2025!
The rumor mill has been churning for a long time - now it's confirmed: Linkin Park are making their big Nova Rock comeback after seven years. With singer Emily Armstrong, Mike Shinoda and Co. are entering a new era. The other new acts on the Nova billing are also impressive.
Tomorrow (Friday) sees the release of Linkin Park's long-awaited eighth studio album, with which Mike Shinoda and co. are entering a new era. "From Zero" is also the comeback after the suicide of singer Chester Bennington in 2017. Emily Armstrong is now on the mic, who will also give her Austrian live premiere in 2025. The organizers have succeeded in signing the Californians as the fourth and final headliner for Austria's biggest rock festival. In addition to the new songs, they are sure to perform all the major highlights from a quarter of a century of their career.
A colorful mix
In addition to the superstars from the USA, the other acts are also more than impressive. On the opening day, Wednesday, the hyped Falling In Reverse will do the honors. On Thursday, Knocked Loose and Seven Hours After Violet will move up the line-up. However, Thursday will also be greatly enhanced alongside Linkin Park. There will be a reunion with Rise Against. Awolnation bring their famous "The Phantom Five" album to the Pannonia Fields, while Jinjer and Canadian Lauren Mandel aka LØLØ provide the atmosphere.
Friday's line-up is already very strong with Slipknot, Lorne Shore and Flogging Molly, now another phalanx of acts is joining them. German horror metallers Powerwolf are festival veterans, while Swedish hardcore legends Refused want to give it another go. Irie Révoltés and Krautschädl round off the day. Next year's Nova Rock will be rounded off on Saturday with Electric Callboy and Wanda, as well as Mehnersmoos and the power metallers Dragonforce, who are new to the billing.
All information
Nova Rock 2025 will take place from June 11 to 14 at the Pannonia Fields in Nickelsdorf, Burgenland. Visit www.novarock.at for tickets and all other information about Austria's biggest rock festival.
