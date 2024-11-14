Linkin Park at the start of Nova Rock 2025!

Tomorrow (Friday) sees the release of Linkin Park's long-awaited eighth studio album, with which Mike Shinoda and co. are entering a new era. "From Zero" is also the comeback after the suicide of singer Chester Bennington in 2017. Emily Armstrong is now on the mic, who will also give her Austrian live premiere in 2025. The organizers have succeeded in signing the Californians as the fourth and final headliner for Austria's biggest rock festival. In addition to the new songs, they are sure to perform all the major highlights from a quarter of a century of their career.