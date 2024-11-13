Why women are often not safe in Austria

Perpetrator-victim reversal

Most femicides in Austria are committed in relationships. There can be many reasons why the women concerned were unable to separate from their violent partner in time. In addition to the hope of recovery, isolation, fear of their partner's behavior, concern for their children, the environment dominated by their partner and the perpetrator-victim reversal play a major role. The latter is expressed by the partner, for example, in statements such as "If you behaved differently, I wouldn't have to do this", but this perpetrator-victim reversal can also manifest itself from outside and ultimately become entrenched in the affected woman's own mindset if, in a similar case, the woman is blamed, for example in the form of "She should have known better".