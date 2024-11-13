Sea Watch is a “criminal organization” for Musk

Asylum camps in Albania are empty

For the plans of the governing coalition in Rome, this means another serious defeat. For Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the setback is even more serious than an initial ruling last month. At that time, 16 men from the camp in Albania were allowed to continue their journey to Italy. The judges have now also overruled a new decree with which the government had tried to save its project. Apart from staff, the two new camps in the non-EU country of Albania are now completely empty again. It is unclear whether the expensive facilities - estimated operating costs until 2029: more than 500 million euros - will remain open at all.