On the Mediterranean island of Malta, renting out apartments via internet platforms such as Airbnb or Booking in larger houses will only be possible in future if the majority of owners agree. This plan was presented by the tourism authority of the smallest EU member state in the capital Valletta.
Around three million tourists come to Malta every year. Only around 550,000 people live permanently in the EU country - with an area of around 316 square kilometers, it is smaller than Vienna (around 415 square kilometers). As in many cities in other countries, the housing market is under considerable strain due to the increasing number of short-term rentals. There are also frequent complaints about noise or garbage not being properly disposed of.
In future, landlords will therefore have to obtain permission from other owners before they can apply for a license for short-term rentals. Parliament will now consider the plan so that it can become law. The regulation will only apply to apartments - but not to houses, villas or other properties with their own entrance to the street.
Prime Minister Robert Abela recently declared that his country had reached its "maximum capacity" for tourists. In future, the focus will be on making Malta more interesting for "quality tourists".
