“Now the whole world is pushing into Formula 1”
Franz Wurz is still active in motorsport at the age of 78.What he hopes for grandson Charlie.
He won three European Championship titles in the heyday of rallycross in 1974, 1976 and 1982, then built up driving safety centers throughout Austria and the Formula 1 career of his son Alexander. In Heldenberg, legend Franz Wurz has now been presented with the "Béla Barényi Award" for services to historic motor racing. But the future is actually even more important to him ...
"I'm 78 now and I'm going full throttle"
After receiving the award, Wurz senior jetted off to Astana to work on a driving safety center in Kazakhstan, worked together with Alex on the planning of the F1 circuits in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, and Albania, and also drew up the master plan for a Grand Prix circuit in Rwanda. "I'm 78 now and I'm going full throttle. Alex has such a high pace - and no respect for age," laughs the man from Waldviertel. The youngest Wurz generation could soon be taking to the tracks.
Norris had a great run. But in Brazil, Verstappen again pancaked everyone so badly that it was scary. That's why he's my favorite. Max sometimes works hard, but you don't win anything by being good.
Franz Wurz über das diesjährige F1-Duell
Grandson Charlie will start Formula 3 in 2025 with the champion team Trident, another step towards Formula 1. But aren't the hurdles for the "premier class" already too high? "In the past, the action was more focused on Europe," recalls Franz Wurz, "now the whole world is pushing into Formula 1. There is an incredible pre-selection. The youngsters who make it into Formula 1 already have an enormous amount of basic knowledge. That didn't exist 20 to 30 years ago, which is why they are so good now."
"I expect a lot"
How can Wurz senior help his grandson get started in F1? "Why else would I still be working?" he jokes. "Seriously, Charlie has already won two championships, including in Formula 4 Middle East, where Kimi Antonelli finished third. He feels very comfortable in the Trident team now, and I expect a lot from him in 2025." Because the Wurz family is a horsepower dynasty: "We are the fourth generation of motorsport drivers." Wurz senior is following the Formula 1 World Championship duel closely: "Norris had a great run. But in Brazil, Verstappen again breaded everyone so badly that it was scary. That's why he's my favorite. Max sometimes works hard, but you don't win anything by being good."
