“Now the whole world is pushing into Formula 1”

How can Wurz senior help his grandson get started in F1? "Why else would I still be working?" he jokes. "Seriously, Charlie has already won two championships, including in Formula 4 Middle East, where Kimi Antonelli finished third. He feels very comfortable in the Trident team now, and I expect a lot from him in 2025." Because the Wurz family is a horsepower dynasty: "We are the fourth generation of motorsport drivers." Wurz senior is following the Formula 1 World Championship duel closely: "Norris had a great run. But in Brazil, Verstappen again breaded everyone so badly that it was scary. That's why he's my favorite. Max sometimes works hard, but you don't win anything by being good."