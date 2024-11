Hirscher: World Cup comeback in the slalom too?

Strolz: "Giant slalom more difficult than slalom in old age"

Johannes Strolz, Austria's double Olympic champion and slalom silver medallist from Beijing 2022, believes Hirscher can do even better in the slalom than in the RTL. "From my own experience, I know that as you get older, it's more difficult in the 'giant' than in the slalom," says the 32-year-old, who was able to get back into the top 15 in the world with top results - such as fourth place in Aspen - at the end of the previous season. "That's why there are more experienced athletes in the slalom who can compete at the top."