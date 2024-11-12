Innsbruck SPÖ demands Dornauer’s resignation

For Mayr, there is only a future without Dornauer

Mayr agrees with him: "There are situations in which, as a politician, you have to say clearly what is what. It is now a matter of repositioning the SPÖ Tirol politically and in terms of personnel for the future - with people of integrity in the provincial government and at the head of our provincial party. However, this future can only exist for the SPÖ Tirol without Georg Dornauer."