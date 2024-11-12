Vorteilswelt
"No longer acceptable"

Innsbruck SPÖ demands Dornauer’s resignation

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 21:07

Following the hunting trip of Tyrolean SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer to Styria with billionaire bankrupt René Benko and the alleged violation of the weapons ban law imposed on him, the district committee of the Innsbruck SPÖ unanimously voted on Tuesday evening to call on Dornauer to resign from all political offices.

"The party members of the Innsbruck district organization, who make up over 1/3 of the Tyrolean SPÖ members, ultimately voted unanimously in the district committee to call for an early provincial party conference including a new election of the chair", according to a statement from the Innsbruck Red Party. Dornauer should also be asked to resign immediately from all political offices and functions.

Benjamin Plach finds clear words.
Benjamin Plach finds clear words.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Hunting trip was the straw that broke the camel's back
"Our Deputy Mayor Elli Mayr and I already made it clear on Monday: We've had enough! After years of verbal gaffes, scandals and negative headlines, the joint hunt with real estate juggler René Benko has finally broken the camel's back. The vote of the Innsbruck SPÖ members is clear: Georg Dornauer must resign, both as deputy governor and as party chairman of the SPÖ Tyrol," says SPÖ Innsbruck chairman Benjamin Plach.

Elli Mayr has lost her laughter.
Elli Mayr has lost her laughter.
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

For Mayr, there is only a future without Dornauer
Mayr agrees with him: "There are situations in which, as a politician, you have to say clearly what is what. It is now a matter of repositioning the SPÖ Tirol politically and in terms of personnel for the future - with people of integrity in the provincial government and at the head of our provincial party. However, this future can only exist for the SPÖ Tirol without Georg Dornauer."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
Innsbruck
SPÖ
