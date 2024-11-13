Vorteilswelt
Owner mourns

Beloved tomcat “Pezi” was poisoned

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 06:00

Andrea Sifkovits now wants to warn other cat owners because the grief for her own velvet paw is so great and advises them to keep an eye out for changes in the character of outdoor cats. In the event of poisoning, every second counts for the four-legged friends, says vet Klaus Fischl.

When a beloved pet dies, the pain is great. Andrea Sifkovits is also mourning the loss of her cat. The reasons behind his death are tragic. The 12-year-old "Pezi" was poisoned during an outdoor run and died in agony despite attempts by a vet to save him.

Cat "Struppi" survived poisoning. (Bild: Schulter Christian)
Cat "Struppi" survived poisoning.
(Bild: Schulter Christian)

Cat "Struppi" was luckier, because he also ate a poisoned bait, but to his owner's delight he was rescued. Dejected with sadness at the death of her beloved velvet paw, the Rudersdorf woman wants to warn other cat owners.

Poisoning is not always intentional
"People who put out mouse or rat poison often have no malicious intent behind it. That's why pet owners need to pay even closer attention to changes in their four-legged friends' behavior."

Poisoning of pets is becoming increasingly common, says vet Klaus Fischl. (Bild: Schulter Christian)
Poisoning of pets is becoming increasingly common, says vet Klaus Fischl.
(Bild: Schulter Christian)

A poisoned bait is not automatically a death sentence for a cat or dog
If a cat or dog eats poisoned bait, this does not necessarily mean a death sentence, says vet Klaus Fischl. Between spring and autumn, he is regularly confronted with poisonings in his practice.

His tips: Always keep rat or mouse poison well locked up and make sure that cats or dogs do not come into contact with it when laying out the bait. If it is already too late and the animal shows symptoms such as trembling, vomiting or convulsions, it is important to consult a vet quickly. "If the poisoning could have happened on your own property, it is best to bring the poison packaging with you to the practice and wrap the animals in warm blankets," advises the vet.

In an emergency: contact the poison control center for pets too
If you cannot reach a vet, the poison control center can also help in an emergency. Caution is also advised in the household, as poisoning with tablets or chocolate is on the increase, says Fischl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Porträt von Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
