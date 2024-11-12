Swift terror plans: Beran A. remains in custody

"Swifities" are said to have been the target

The young man is suspected of having planned a suicide attack on the second of three Taylor Swift concerts planned in Vienna in the name of IS. Law enforcement authorities assume that he wanted to kill as many "Swifties", as the singer's fans are called, as possible in front of the stadium, either with a homemade explosive device or with cutting and stabbing weapons already in his possession. During a house search, electronic detonation devices, a twelve-channel transmitter, a detonator, a 60-centimeter-long metal pipe, a 30-centimeter-long combat knife, a 46-centimeter-long machete and a butterfly knife were also seized.