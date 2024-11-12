Risk of committing the crime
Swift terror plans: Beran A. remains in custody
The main suspect - Beran A. (19) - who is suspected of planning an attack on a planned Taylor Swift concert in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on August 9th, remains in custody. The court still assumes that there is a risk of the offense being committed.
On Tuesday, the Regional Court for Criminal Matters extended the pre-trial detention imposed on the 19-year-old by two months, according to court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn. The detention order is already legally binding.
The decision did not come as a surprise. New cell phone and chat evaluations had recently provided the investigating public prosecutor with further evidence to support his assumption that the 19-year-old was probably a supporter of the radical Islamic terror militia "Islamic State" who was basically ready to strike before his arrest.
Making explosives at home
In addition, the Federal Criminal Police Office recently presented a report according to which Beran A. from Ternitz had produced explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP) at home from everyday chemicals - sulphurous acid with a concentration of 4.1 to 4.5 percent, an acetone-based nail polish remover and twelve percent hydrogen peroxide. "The quantities were small, but appear to be sufficient to make a detonator," the report states.
"Swifities" are said to have been the target
The young man is suspected of having planned a suicide attack on the second of three Taylor Swift concerts planned in Vienna in the name of IS. Law enforcement authorities assume that he wanted to kill as many "Swifties", as the singer's fans are called, as possible in front of the stadium, either with a homemade explosive device or with cutting and stabbing weapons already in his possession. During a house search, electronic detonation devices, a twelve-channel transmitter, a detonator, a 60-centimeter-long metal pipe, a 30-centimeter-long combat knife, a 46-centimeter-long machete and a butterfly knife were also seized.
Since then, the Vienna public prosecutor's office has been investigating the 19-year-old for terrorist association, criminal organization and violations of the Weapons Act. A 17-year-old, who is also in custody, is considered a possible accomplice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.