Salzburg’s city chief gets Christmas tree from Carinthia

The effort involved was enormous: a delegation from the municipal gardening department and the professional fire department set off for Katschberg on Tuesday. Mayor Bernhard Auinger had arranged for the Christmas tree for the Advent market at Mirabell Palace to come from another province for the first time this year. The ideal dimensions were found: 4.2 tons, 20.6 meters and 44 years old. Why is it now a Carinthian and not a Salzburger who will light up in front of Mirabell Palace?