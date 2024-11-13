ICE Ice Hockey League
A topsy-turvy world! Red-white-red clubs are just also-rans
The Austrian ice hockey clubs are only playing a minor role in the ICE League this year! There are currently only two teams in the "Top 6": Graz and Salzburg. Bolzano, Szekesfehervar, Olimpija Ljubljana and Pustertal are in the fast lane. KAC is only in seventh place, VSV is tenth. However, the teams from Italy, Slovenia & Co. also benefit from some advantages...
It's a topsy-turvy ice hockey world! The ICE League continues on Wednesday after the team break - after years in which the Austrians had set the tone, a change has taken place! This year, the "guests" are turning up the heat. Only two "Ösis" are among the "Top 6": big-spending Graz (3rd) and Salzburg (6th). Bolzano and Szekesfehervar are at the top, Olimpija Ljubljana is fourth and Pustertal fifth.
The league around boss Christian Feichtinger and the clubs have still not found the right solution in recent years - since the points rule was abolished. Bolzano, for example, currently has eight dual nationals in addition to its ten legionnaires, while Val Pusteria also has two in addition to its ten imports.
Fewer fans, less income
That's drastic for the Austrians! If the downward spiral continues, there will be fewer fans and that means less revenue. Some red-white-red clubs, including the KAC and VSV, are already grumbling. Without being jealous, there is certainly a reason why teams from other countries are enjoying such an upswing.
Almost only national team players
Szekesfehervar and Olimpija Ljubljana are also largely made up of national team players. "Of course the dual nationals play a role. But it's also a problem that too little work is being done with young players in Austria," explains KAC boss Oliver Pilloni.
In addition, clubs from Italy, Slovenia and Hungary also pay less tax. If a legionnaire costs 100,000 euros, a red-white-red team ends up paying an impressive 210,000 euros. In Italy they pay €140,000, in Slovenia only €120,000, even though all countries are in the EU - if that's fair.. .
A budget cap
One idea might be a budget cap for the clubs. Or all EU players from participating countries would count as locals. In sporting terms? VSV have to go to leaders Bolzano on Wednesday, KAC to Asiago.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
