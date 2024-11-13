A topsy-turvy world! Red-white-red clubs are just also-rans

It's a topsy-turvy ice hockey world! The ICE League continues on Wednesday after the team break - after years in which the Austrians had set the tone, a change has taken place! This year, the "guests" are turning up the heat. Only two "Ösis" are among the "Top 6": big-spending Graz (3rd) and Salzburg (6th). Bolzano and Szekesfehervar are at the top, Olimpija Ljubljana is fourth and Pustertal fifth.