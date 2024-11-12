“The diesel privilege is just a word trick”

"If diesel becomes more expensive, we'll all feel it"

If you consider that you are asking more of the population every year, more flexibility in the workplace and at the same time taking away the commuter allowance, that doesn't work. "It has to fit together somehow." According to Kerle, the word "diesel privilege" is also a "verbiage". "Just because there is a little less tax on diesel than on petrol doesn't make it a privilege. There are reasons for that. If diesel is more expensive, we all feel it. Whether you buy a head of lettuce at Spar or Billa or wherever. It has to be brought there. It's not just anyone who pays, it's all of us."