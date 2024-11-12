Red hunting trip causes mockery and derision online

Dornauer "victim" of hackers

The impact of the stag had caused a fir branch to come loose above a treetop, which fell directly into his hat. "Of course, I immediately ran to the deer to initiate resuscitation measures, I performed the so-called antler pressure massage." When he finally got down on his knees in front of the animal, the sensor of a wildlife photo system suddenly went off and took photos of him and Benko. This system had most likely been hacked by Antifa beforehand, which is why the image was then leaked to the media. "I am pleased that I have now been able to clear up any ambiguities and remain a hunter's friend."